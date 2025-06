U.S. military "prepared to execute" any Trump decisions on war and peace: Hegseth says

The U.S. military is "prepared to execute" any decision President Donald Trump might make on matters of war and peace, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday, even as he declined to confirm preparations for strike options on Iran.

"If and when those decisions are made, the Department (of Defense) is prepared to execute them," Hegseth told the Senate Armed Services Committee.