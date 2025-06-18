UN chief warns against 'additional military interventions' in Mideast

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday he was "profoundly alarmed" by the escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran, and warned against any "additional military interventions" in the Middle East.

"I strongly appeal to all to avoid any further internationalization of the conflict," Guterres said in a statement, reiterating his call for a ceasefire.

"Any additional military interventions could have enormous consequences, not only for those involved, but for the whole region and for international peace and security at large."

When asked to elaborate on the word "internationalization," Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it meant "having more countries involved in the fighting," without naming any specific nation.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was considering whether Washington would join Israeli strikes on Iran, now in their sixth day.

"The secretary-general is very clear -- for him, all military attacks must stop now," Dujarric told reporters, adding that he specifically hoped to avoid, "at all costs, the descent into a deeper conflict."

In his statement, Guterres condemned the "tragic and unnecessary loss of lives and injuries to civilians, and damage to homes and critical civilian infrastructure."

"Diplomacy remains the best and only way to address concerns regarding Iran's nuclear program and regional security issues," the UN chief said.







