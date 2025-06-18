‘Millimeters away from catastrophe’: Russia warns of nuclear risk in Iran-Israel conflict

Russia on Wednesday warned that the world is "millimeters away from catastrophe" due to escalating Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, urging urgent diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider crisis.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said attacks are targeting civilian nuclear facilities, not military ones, in what she called a "monstrous game," cited by Russia's state-run Ria Novosti news agency.

"They are striking at nuclear facilities (and) peaceful civilian infrastructure. I don't mean military facilities, but specifically those related to the peaceful development of nuclear energy," she said during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"This is a terrible, monstrous game that can lead, as many say, to unpredictable consequences. But that's the horror—it is completely predictable," Zakharova warned, describing the situation as dangerously close to spiraling out of control.

Despite the tensions, she stressed that diplomacy is still possible. "There is always the possibility for a peaceful settlement, for the use of diplomacy," she said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held from June 18 to 21.

Russia has positioned itself as a potential mediator between Iran and Israel, repeatedly calling for restraint as fears grow over a broader regional escalation.





