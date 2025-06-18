China urges against ‘expanding’ Israel-Iran conflict

China on Wednesday urged against "expanding" the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Expressing "deep concern" about the current situation, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said: "China opposes any act that violates the principles of the UN Charter, violating sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of other countries."

Guo was reacting to a question on US President Donald Trump's statement that Washington knows "exactly" where Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is, saying he was safe "for now" while warning that "our patience is wearing thin."

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump said in a social media post. "But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin."

"UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!" he said in a follow-up social media post.

However, Guo told a live-streamed news conference in Beijing that the escalation of the situation in the Middle East "serves no one's interest."

Without directly naming anyone, spokesman Guo said: "Countries that have special influence over Israel should take objective and just position, and play an active role easing situation and avoiding expansion of the conflict."

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

At least 585 people were killed and 1,326 others injured since Israel launched attacks on Iran last Friday.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

China has condemned Israel over its attacks on Iran and called for peaceful and political solutions to the Iranian nuclear issue.

Beijing has also urged its citizens in Israel and Iran to leave the two warring nations.

Some 791 Chinese citizens have been transferred from Iran to safe areas, and more than 1,000 others are being evacuated, Guo said.





