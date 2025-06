Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Türkiye on Friday, the Turkish communications director said on Wednesday.

In a statement on X, Fahrettin Altun said: "Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to our country on June 20, 2025. Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will receive Mr. Pashinyan in Istanbul."