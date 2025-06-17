US, UK reach new trade agreement that Trump hails as 'fair'

The US and UK announced Monday the signing of a new trade agreement that President Donald Trump hailed as being "fair" for both countries.

Trump said the agreement will "produce a lot of jobs, a lot of income, and we have other many, many other ones coming," as he further lauded his personal relationship with UK Prime Minister Keir Stamer.

Stamer said the agreement concerns car tariffs and aerospace, hailing it as "really important" and saying it has been "implemented."

"This is a very good day for both of our countries, a real seismic moment, so thank you again, Donald, a really important day for both of us," Stamer said after meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada.

Additional details on the agreement were not immediately available.