UK and allies to announce new sanctions against Russia

Britain and its allies at the Group of Seven (G7) countries are expected to announce further sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, the British government said, stepping up pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

"We are finalising a further sanctions package – and I want to work with all of our G7 partners to squeeze Russia's energy revenues and reduce the funds they are able to pour into their illegal war," Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to say in the announcement.

Britain has already sanctioned over 2,300 individuals, entities and ships as part of sanctions against Russia since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"We should take this moment to increase economic pressure and show President (Vladimir) Putin it is in his - and Russia's interests - to demonstrate he is serious about peace," Starmer is expected to say.