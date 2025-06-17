Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss Israel-Iran conflict

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani on Tuesday spoke over the phone and discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, bilateral relations, and regional issues, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said Türkiye has been engaging in intense diplomatic contacts on the conflict that began after Israel's attack on Iran.

He underlined that Ankara will continue its efforts to end the "cycle of violence."

Erdoğan also reiterated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again shown that "he is the greatest threat to the region's security."

He added that the Israeli attacks should not overshadow the humanitarian crisis and genocide in Gaza and that these developments should not be allowed to spill over into Syria as well.