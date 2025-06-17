Russia killed at least 15 in missile strike on Kyiv, claims Zelensky

At least 15 people, including a US citizen, were killed and over 75 injured after Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday.

The strikes hit eight regions — including Kyiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and the capital itself — damaging some civilian buildings.

"Kyiv has faced one of the most horrific attacks," Zelensky said, claiming that 440 drones and 32 missiles were launched.

In the capital's Solomyansky district, a high-rise building was destroyed from the first to the ninth floor, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said 27 locations were hit in Kyiv alone. He confirmed 14 deaths and 60 injuries in the capital. Another person was killed in Odesa, with 10 others wounded there. One injury each was reported in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

Rescuers managed to free people from apartments and from under the rubble, Klymenko said, adding that five people remain missing.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha linked the timing of the strike to the ongoing G7 summit. "Putin does this on purpose," he said.

"He sends a signal of total disrespect to the United States and other partners who have called for an end to the killing."

Sybiha said Russia "cynically strikes Ukraine's capital while pretending to seek diplomatic solutions," accusing Moscow of rejecting both a ceasefire and talks.

"Putin's goal is very simple: make the G7 leaders appear weak. Only strong steps and real pressure on Moscow can prove him wrong."

Zelensky called the attack "pure terrorism" and urged Western nations to act. "It is the terrorists who must feel the pain, not innocent peaceful people," he said.

Prime Minister Shmyhal echoed the appeal. "Russia's actions have nothing to do with peace," he said. "We must strengthen the pressure to force Russia to cease fire."

Russia has not responded to the claims yet.