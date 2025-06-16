News World UN rights chief urges world leaders to 'wake up' to Gaza catastrophe

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has issued an urgent appeal to governments worldwide to take action in light of the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.



"Everyone in government needs to wake up to what is happening in Gaza. All those with influence must exert maximum pressure on Israel and Hamas, to put an end to this unbearable suffering," Türk said on Monday at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva.



He said that a lasting peace is only possible through a two-state solution, with Gaza forming part of a future Palestinian state.



After 1,200 Israelis were killed and 250 kidnapped in unprecedented attacks by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in October 2023, Israel responded with a devastating bombardment of Gaza, killing more than 54,000 people according to Palestinian figures, and turning much of the area to rubble.



Türk delivered sharp criticism of Israel's military campaign, saying its "means and methods of warfare are inflicting horrifying, unconscionable suffering on Palestinians."



He condemned what he described as "disturbing, dehumanizing rhetoric" by Israeli officials and criticized the ongoing blockade of UN humanitarian aid deliveries, which has been in place since March, leading to a disastrous humanitarian situation.



He also called for an investigation into deaths linked to food distribution efforts coordinated through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a controversial initiative backed by Israel and the United States. Civilians are often forced to walk miles through active conflict zones to reach the limited number of GHF aid centres. Dozens have been killed in the process.















