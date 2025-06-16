News World Trump says Iran has signalled willingness to talk

U.S. President Donald Trump made a surprising statement at the G7 summit in Canada on Monday, telling reporters that Iran has indicated its willingness to negotiate an end to the escalating conflict with Israel.

DPA WORLD Published June 16,2025

As Iran and Israel continue their attacks, US President Donald Trump said that Tehran had signalled it is prepared to talk, in comments on Monday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit.



The Iranians would "like to talk, but they should have done that before," Trump said. "They have to make a deal, and it's painful for both parties," he said on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada when asked whether there were any signs of a possible de-escalation from Iran.



"But I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it's too late," the US president said



Trump evaded a question about what could lead the US to intervene militarily in the conflict. "I don't want to talk about that," he said.



Israel began its offensive on Friday, attacking Iranian targets including nuclear facilities, leading military figures, top nuclear scientists, defence positions, targets in cities, and oil and natural gas fields.



Israel's stated aim is to prevent Iran from secretly developing nuclear weapons. Tehran called the attacks a declaration of war and responded.



The conflict comes as the Trump administration seeks to negotiate a deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme, with talks held for around two months, mediated by Oman - though the next round was cancelled after the latest escalation.



Tehran was in return pushing for international sanctions to be lifted. Trump threatened military action should the talks fail.









