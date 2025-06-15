Scores killed and hundreds of others injured in overnight Iranian missile strikes on Israel

At least 10 people were killed and 250 others injured in overnight Iranian strikes on central and northern Israel, while 18 are still missing, local media reported on Sunday.

The Israeli Channel 12 reported that the number of deaths in Bat Yam and Rehovot in the south of Tel Aviv also rose to 6, while 18 are still missing under the rubble.

Iranian strikes damaged 61 buildings in Bat Yam, rendering 6 of them uninhabitable, the Bat Yam mayor said, adding that rescue and relief efforts are underway.