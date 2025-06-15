Israel says it hit dozens of military, nuclear sites in Iran since Friday

Israeli warplanes attacked dozens of military and nuclear sites across Iran since Friday, the army said on Sunday.

Military spokesman Avichae Adraee said more than 170 targets and 720 military infrastructure sites were hit in the past three days.

"About 50 fighter jets attacked infrastructure and targets linked to Iran's nuclear program in Tehran," he added.

The Israeli spokesman said that fighter jets struck more than 80 targets in Tehran last night, including the headquarters of the Iranian Defense Ministry and the SPND nuclear project.

Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, on Friday, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes within hours.

Israeli authorities said that at least 13 people were killed and more than 370 others injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that 78 people were killed on the first day of the Israeli assault, and scores, including children, were killed on the second.