IRAN SAYS IT HAS ARRESTED MEMBERS OF ISRAELS INTELLIGENCE AGENCY

NewsWorld
Iran says it has arrested members of Israel's intelligence agency
Iran says it has arrested members of Israel's intelligence agency
Iran has announced the arrest of two individuals in Alborz province, alleging they are members of Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad. The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday that the arrests were made while the individuals were "preparing explosives and electronic devices."
Iran said it had arrested two individuals it accused of being members of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad in Alborz province while they were preparing explosives and electronic devices, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.