Erdoğan continues phone diplomacy with regional leaders to discuss Iran-Israel conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday held a phone conversation with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said to discuss the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, along with broader regional and global issues.



The Turkish Communications Directorate said Erdoğan warned that "the clashes sparked by Israel's attacks on Iran pose a significant risk to regional security," emphasizing that "the region cannot tolerate a new war."



He further criticized the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing it as "a problem for global stability and security."



Erdoğan expressed particular concern that the attacks occurred just before the sixth round of nuclear negotiations, underscoring Ankara's position that "negotiation is the only way to resolve the nuclear dispute."



Highlighting the humanitarian dimension, Erdoğan also stressed that "the recent developments must not overshadow the genocide being carried out by Israel in Gaza."

Turkish president, Kuwait's emir discuss Israel-Iran conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday discussed the Israel-Iran conflict, as well as regional and global issues over a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.



Erdoğan said Israel's attacks on Iran jeopardize regional security in a region that cannot endure another war, adding that Netanyahu government poses a threat to global stability and security.



Highlighting that Israel's aggression is also undermining the nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US, Erdoğan emphasized that diplomacy remains the only viable path toward resolving the dispute over Iran's nuclear program.



The president said Türkiye and Kuwait have strongly condemned Israel's aggression and genocide in Gaza, adding that Israel is trying to divert attention by escalating tensions with Iran, and stressed that such efforts must not be allowed to succeed.



Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, early Friday, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes within hours.



Israeli authorities said that scores of people were killed and hundreds of others injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.