Azerbaijan to continue providing humanitarian aid to Palestine: Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Sunday that his country will continue providing humanitarian assistance to Palestine.

Aliyev made the remarks during a meeting in Baku with Ahmed Metani, the newly appointed Palestinian ambassador, after receiving his credentials, according to a statement from Azerbaijan's presidency.

Recalling previous humanitarian aid efforts, Aliyev said the support would continue and emphasized the "friendly and fraternal ties" between the two nations. He said joint efforts would be made to enhance bilateral cooperation and underlined the importance of holding high-level mutual visits.

Aliyev also reaffirmed Azerbaijan's support for Palestine's legitimate demands, the two-state solution, and relevant UN resolutions. He noted Baku's consistent backing of Palestine's position in UN General Assembly votes.

The president expressed satisfaction with the longstanding presence of the Palestinian Embassy in Baku and reiterated Azerbaijan's broader commitment to Islamic solidarity—a stance he said is appreciated by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Aliyev added that Azerbaijan will host the OIC summit next year, hoping that Palestine will participate.