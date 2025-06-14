Lavrov tells Araqchi by phone that Moscow is ready to help de-escalate situation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi in a phone call on Saturday that Moscow condemns Israel's use of force against Iran and is ready to help de-escalate the situation in the Middle East.

Russia is prepared to continue to work to resolve issues surrounding Iran's nuclear programme, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Iran and Israel traded missiles and airstrikes on Saturday, the day after Israel launched a sweeping air offensive against its old enemy, killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites in a stated bid to stop it building an atomic weapon.

Lavrov expressed his condolences to Araghchi for the Iranians killed in the strikes, the statement said.









