Israeli media silent on Iranian strike on Tel Aviv Defense Ministry complex

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 14,2025
Live coverage from Fox News and visual analysis by The New York Times showed a missile fired by Iran reportedly struck a section of Israel's Defense Ministry complex in Tel Aviv late last night, yet Israeli media is silent on it.

Despite these reports and circulating footage suggesting a hit on the Gush Dan area, Israeli media remained silent, likely constrained by strict military censorship rules that prohibit confirmation or discussion of such attacks.

During the live coverage by US-based Fox News, security forces were seen escorting the television crew away from the area and preventing it from further filming the scene, where one of the buildings within the Defense Ministry complex was struck.

Meanwhile, a visual investigation team from The New York Times stated that footage circulating on social media appears to show a strike in central Tel Aviv, including the area housing the Defense Ministry complex.

The footage prominently features the Marganit Tower, a well-known structure within the "Kirya" Defense Ministry compound.