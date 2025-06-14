Iran: Tehran airport became the target of overnight Israeli attacks

One of Tehran's two airports was targeted in overnight Israeli strikes, Iran's state-run news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.



It said explosions hit the military section of Mehrabad Airport, damaging a hangar used for fighter jets. Air traffic at the airport remains suspended.



IRNA refuted earlier reports the airport's runways had been struck. Mehrabad, located in central Tehran, primarily handles domestic flights and serves as the base for the government's air fleet.



The city's international airport is located about 40 kilometres south of the capital.



Elsewhere, several Iranian cities came under heavy shelling overnight. In central Tehran, residents reported hours of explosions and sustained anti-aircraft fire.



Israel carried out a large-scale surprise attack early on Friday which targeted the country's nuclear sites and military leaders.



Iran responded with waves of ballistic missiles and drones.



There have been casualties on both sides.



Despite mounting international calls on both parties to de-escalate, neither side has shown any sign of backing down.







