Erdoğan tells Saudi Crown Prince: Israel under Netanyahu greatest threat to regional stability

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Saturday that the attack on Iran demonstrated that Israel under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government was greatest threat to regional stability, Erdoğan's office said.

In a phone call, Erdoğan told the Saudi Crown Prince that Israel must be stopped to reduce tensions and the nuclear dispute could only be resolved by negotiations, a statement from the presidential sources said.



"A potentially devastating war could create waves of irregular migration to all countries in the region," Erdoğan also said.



Erdoğan and the Saudi crown prince, also known as MBS, discussed the Israel-Iran conflict and other regional and global issues during the conversation.

The Turkish president said "the international community's silence in the face of the occupation and genocide in Palestine has emboldened Israel in its lawless and aggressive actions."

Israel's aggression on Iran, "at a time when efforts are ongoing to reach a compromise" through nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran is aimed at undermining peace efforts, Erdoğan said.

He added that the attacks, which caused nuclear leaks, once again revealed "how irresponsibly Israel threatens both regional and global security."

The Turkish leader underlined that the region cannot endure another crisis, warning that a devastating war could trigger irregular migration waves affecting all countries in the region.

He said the nuclear dispute could only be resolved via continued talks.

Israel launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory, targeting nuclear and missile facilities early Friday, killing senior military figures and scientists. The wave of attacks has continued and resulted in the deaths of at least 78 people with 320 others injured, according to figures earlier announced by Iran's UN envoy.

Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council on Friday that "the level of radioactivity outside the Natanz site has remained unchanged and at normal levels," but affirmed that attacks caused "radiological and chemical contamination inside the facilities."









