Turkish VP: Over 273,000 Syrian refugees have returned home

More than 273,000 Syrians who fled their country's civil war to neighbouring Türkiye have returned home since the fall of Baath regime leader Bashar al-Assad in December, the Turkish vice-president said Friday.

"The number of people who have voluntarily returned to Syria since December 8, 2024 has exceeded 273,000," Cevdet Yilmaz was quoted as saying by the official Anadolu news agency.

Some 2.7 million Syrian refugees are still in Türkiye, according to interior ministry figures released in May.

The Turkish government, which supports Syria's new rulers, is hoping to accelerate the return of refugees to ease tensions generated by their presence in parts of the country.







