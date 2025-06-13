Trump calls Israeli attack on Iran 'excellent,' says ‘there’s more to come’

ABC News' Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl spoke to President Donald Trump on the phone early Friday morning and asked him about the attack on Iran.

"I think it's been excellent," Trump said. "We gave them a chance and they didn't take it. They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you're going to get hit. And there's more to come. A lot more."

When asked if the United States participated in the attack in any way, Trump responded by saying "I don't want to comment on that."