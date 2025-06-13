Pakistan 'strongly condemns' Israeli strikes on Iran

Pakistan, the only Islamic country with nuclear weapons, "strongly condemned" on Friday a wave of Israeli strikes on its neighbour Iran.

The strikes, which left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead, stoked fears of a full-blown war in the region and jeopardised US-Iran nuclear talks set for Sunday in Oman.

"Strongly condemn unjustified Israeli attacks on Islamic republic of Iran," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wrote on X.

He said Pakistan, which does not recognise Israel, "stands in solidarity with the Government & the people of Iran".

The foreign ministry later warned the Israeli strikes were "a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond".

Iran and Pakistan frequently accuse each other of allowing militants to operate from their territory to carry out cross-border attacks.

Both countries have conducted deadly strikes inside each other's territory in the border region, which is regularly shaken by violent attacks by Islamist or separatist groups.



