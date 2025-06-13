OMAN DENOUNCES ISRAELS LATEST ATTACKS ON IRANIAN NUCLEAR FACILITIES

Oman on Friday denounced Israel's latest attacks targeting Iran's nuclear facilities and top military officials.

The Gulf state's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned "the brutal military aggression," calling it a "dangerous and serious escalation that constitutes a blatant violation of the UN Charter and the principles of international law."

"This aggression comes at a highly sensitive time, coinciding with intensified international efforts to resume nuclear negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States," the ministry said.

It accused Israel of pursuing a "clear intention to obstruct the diplomatic path and ignite a new and broader conflict that will have dire consequences for regional and international peace and stability."

Oman held Israel fully responsible for the escalation and its repercussions and appealed to the international community to take a firm stance against Israel.

Israel launched a sweeping military operation against Iran early Friday, with 200 planes targeting its nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. Senior military officials and nuclear scientists were killed in the attack.





