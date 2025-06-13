Iran says 'no damage' to oil refineries, depots in Israel attack

 Contact Us
"No damage was caused to the country's refining facilities and oil depots, and currently the activities of these facilities and fuel supply are ongoing in all parts of the country without interruption," the ministry said in a statement.

Published June 13,2025
Iran's oil ministry said key refineries and fuel depots were unaffected by Israel's deadly attack on Friday, with operations continuing nationwide without disruption.

"No damage was caused to the country's refining facilities and oil depots, and currently the activities of these facilities and fuel supply are ongoing in all parts of the country without interruption," the ministry said in a statement.