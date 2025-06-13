86 killed, 341 injured in Israeli strikes on Iran

At least 86 people were killed and 341 others injured in large-scale Israeli airstrikes that targeted Iranian soil on Friday, according to Fars news agency.

In the capital Tehran, 78 people lost their lives, and 329 others sustained injuries.

Separately, at least eight people were killed and 12 others injured in Israeli strikes that targeted Tabriz in northwest Iran.

Israel launched a large-scale attack early Friday, deploying around 200 aircraft to target Iran's nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. Several senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were killed in the strikes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the "targeted" military operation will continue as long as necessary.

Iran has vowed "severe punishment," and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social he had given Iran "chance after chance to make a deal" and urged it to make one now "before it is too late."

The escalation casts doubt over the future of nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, which were being mediated by Oman. The sixth round of indirect talks, scheduled for Sunday, is now likely to be canceled, according to sources familiar with the matter.



















