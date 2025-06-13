200 Israeli planes struck Iran with 330 munitions - army

A total of 200 Israeli planes struck Iran in its early Friday attack, the Israeli army said.

Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, an army spokesman, said that 200 Israeli planes had dropped 330 munitions during the strikes.

In response, Iran launched over 100 drones towards Israel in recent hours, and interception efforts are ongoing, the spokesman added.

He also confirmed the assassination of several senior Iranian officials in the strikes, including Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Hossein Salami, and Gholam Ali Rashid, a senior commander in the guard.