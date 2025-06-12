At least 30 killed as Air India plane with 242 on board crashes

At least 30 people were killed when an Air India plane bound for London with 242 people on board crashed minutes after taking off from India's western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, with the toll expected to climb, authorities said.

The plane was headed for Gatwick Airport, south of the British capital, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a residential area near the airport.



We're now hearing from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, he says: "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words.

"In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it.

"Have been in touch with ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."