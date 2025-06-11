Musk expresses regret over recent tensions with Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed deep disappointment over Elon Musk's recent harsh criticism of the tax cut bill currently under congressional debate.

"We had a very good relationship, but now I don't know if that relationship is still going well," Trump said. "I'm very disappointed in Elon — I helped him a lot."

American billionaire Elon Musk said he regrets some of his recent posts about former U.S. President Donald Trump, following tensions between the two.

Posting on his social media platform X, Musk wrote, "I regret some of my posts about Trump," acknowledging that he "went too far" in some of his comments.