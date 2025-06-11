KREMLIN AIDE SAYS UKRAINE WILL LOSE MORE TERRITORY IF IT REFUSES MOSCOWS DEMANDS, WSJ REPORTS

Kremlin aide says Ukraine will lose more territory if it refuses Moscow's demands, WSJ reports

Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky said that unless Ukraine agreed to Russia's conditions for an end to the war then Kyiv would lose more territory, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"With Russia, it's impossible to fight a long war," Medinsky told the Journal, citing Russia's 21-year war with Sweden in the 18th Century as evidence that the country prevails in protracted fights.

"We want peace," he was quoted as saying. "But if Ukraine keeps being driven by the national interests of others, then we will be simply forced to respond."





























