Egypt backs efforts to put pressure on Israel to lift Gaza blockade

Egypt said on Wednesday that it backs efforts to put "pressure on Israel" to lift its blockade on Gaza, but added that any foreign delegations seeking to visit the border area must receive prior approval through official channels.

Egypt "asserts the importance of putting pressure on Israel to end the blockade on the (Gaza) Strip," the foreign ministry said as hundreds of activists in a Gaza-bound convoy head to the Egyptian border on their way to the besieged Palestinian territory, but added "we will not consider any requests or respond to any invitations submitted outside the framework defined by the regulatory guidelines and the mechanisms followed in this regard."





