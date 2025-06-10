US and Israel accused of planning nuclear talks trap

The United States and Israel are seeking to turn nuclear talks into a "strategic trap" for Iran, Iranian lawmakers said in a statement on Tuesday, days before a planned sixth round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks.

"The U.S. is not serious in negotiations at all. It has set the goal of talks as imposing its demands and has adopted offensive positions that are diametrically opposed to Iranians' inalienable rights," the statement from parliamentarians said. U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted on Monday that the two sides remained at odds on the issue of uranium enrichment in Iran, which Iranian lawmakers say is a non-negotiable part of the country's nuclear programme.

While Trump said the next round of talks would take place on Thursday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said it was planned to take place on Sunday in Oman.

Iran is to share a counterproposal to a U.S. offer for a nuclear deal, which it says is not acceptable considering its position on enrichment and lack of detail on the lifting of sanctions.

"The only acceptable deal is one that permanently lifts all sanctions with the aim of achieving economic benefits for Iran," lawmakers added in their statement.









