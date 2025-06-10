UN says Israel rejected 11 of its 18 humanitarian coordination requests in Gaza

The UN said on Tuesday that Israeli authorities rejected 11 of its 18 humanitarian coordination requests in the Gaza Strip, as the humanitarian situation in the enclave continues to deteriorate.

"Israeli authorities continue to deny many humanitarian movements within the Strip to provide whatever limited services are available to the population," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a news conference, adding that the rejected requests included attempts to truck water, retrieve fuel, carry out a rescue mission in Khan Younis, and repair roads.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Haq warned that more than two million people in Gaza are being denied basic necessities amid ongoing Israeli military operations.

"In northern Gaza, Israeli military operations have intensified in recent days, with mass casualties reported," he said, noting that "hungry and displaced people have also reportedly been killed while risking their lives to access food at militarized distribution hubs."

Since May 27, Israel has launched a new aid initiative in Gaza through the so-called "Gaza Relief Foundation," supported by the US and Israel, bypassing the UN. Many Palestinians see it as an effort to forcibly relocate people from northern to southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel has kept Gaza's main border crossings sealed since March 2, allowing only a limited number of trucks to enter. The enclave requires a minimum of 500 aid trucks per day to meet basic needs.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 55,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.