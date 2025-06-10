Qatar dismisses Israeli media reports on strained ties with US

Qatar dismissed on Tuesday Israeli media reports claiming strained relations with the US as a "deliberate distraction" to deflect attention from Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip.

"Fabricated documents are once again circulating in the Israeli media in an attempt to sow tension and division between Qatar and the United States at a crucial stage in our efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas," the International Media Office said in a statement.

"The timing of their release is no coincidence. It is a deliberate distraction, deployed by those who want to deflect attention from negative coverage of their own irresponsible actions in Gaza."

The office warned that the Israeli media reports aim to derail the Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

"They do not want Qatar's work with the Trump administration-on the Gaza file and other regional files -to succeed in bringing peace to the region," it added.

"Their efforts will not succeed. No fabricated documents will weaken the bond between Qatar and the United States."

Israeli Channel 12 claimed that Doha was working to strengthen Hamas' military capabilities. The Maariv newspaper also alleged that Israeli companies signed arms deals worth millions of dollars with Qatar.

The Israeli opposition has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prolonging the Gaza war and pushing for the reoccupation of the enclave to serve his political interests and maintain power.

Israel, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a genocidal offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 55,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.