Palestinian Abbas backs two-state solution ahead of conference

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has repeatedly affirmed his commitment to a two-state solution, advocating for a future where Israelis and Palestinians coexist peacefully in two independent states.

Published June 10,2025

Abbas sent a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, the co-initiator of an international conference on the two-state solution, set to take place at the United Nations in New York in just a few days.



In his letter, Abbas made concrete commitments that demonstrate a genuine desire to move towards a two-state solution, the Élysée Palace in Paris said on Tuesday.



Abbas also condemned the hostage-taking and killing of civilians by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, 2023, as unacceptable and reprehensible, it added.



France and Saudi Arabia announced the upcoming conference, which aims to deliver concrete results to advance a two-state solution for Israel and a Palestinian state.



Macron has repeatedly expressed his openness to recognizing a Palestinian state on the condition that Hamas lays down its arms and releases all hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.









