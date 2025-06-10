News World Austrian school shooter was 21-year-old former pupil - authorities

On Tuesday, a school shooting in Graz, Austria, tragically claimed the lives of at least nine people before the 21-year-old former pupil responsible turned the gun on himself.

DPA WORLD Published June 10,2025 Subscribe

Austrian authorities said the gunman who opened fire at a secondary school in Graz on Tuesday, killing nine people before taking his own life, was a 21-year-old former pupil.



The man used a long gun and a handgun, law enforcement officials said at a press conference, adding that they are still investigating the motive. Both firearms were legally owned.



Of the nine victims, six were female and three male, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said. Twelve people were injured, he said, some of them seriously.



The minister said the perpetrator never graduated from the school and that his motive was still being investigated.



Some 300 police officers were deployed after the shooting erupted around 10 am (0800 GMT).



