Israeli attacks kill dozens more Gazans, including 8 near aid site

The Israeli army killed at least 22 more Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip on Monday, on the last day of Eid al-Adha, a major Islamic festival, medics said.

A medical source said eight people were shot dead in the Al-Alam area near an aid distribution point run by the Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in western Rafah.

Three more people lost their lives and nine others were injured in an Israeli strike targeting a group of civilians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Al-Awda Hospital said in a statement.

It said 31 other people were injured by Israeli army fire near an Israeli-American aid distribution point in the vicinity of the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.

Gaza's Interior Ministry said three more people, including two police officers, were killed in an Israeli strike last night while they were on duty in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

A medical source said a Palestinian was also killed in another Israeli attack in Abasan town in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Local sources said Israeli drones opened fire on a marketplace in the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

Medics said that four people were killed in Israeli attacks in the Shejaiya and the al-Tuffah neighborhoods of the same city.

Israeli strikes also took the lives of three civilians in the Al-Zaitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, they added.

The deadly Israeli attacks continued across Gaza on the fourth day of Eid al-Adha, a major Islamic festival, after Gazans spent the first three days under heavy bombardment by Israeli forces, which claimed nearly 150 lives.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







