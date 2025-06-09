Explosion rocks US air base in Japan

At least four members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) were injured Monday in an explosion at the US military's Kadena Air Base in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, local media reported, citing the Japanese Defense Ministry.

The blast occurred while the JSDF personnel were preparing to carry out bomb disposal operations, Kyodo News Agency reported.

No evacuation order has been issued for nearby residents, according to local officials.

There was no immediate word on the nature of the explosion.

Okinawa is home to the bulk of US military facilities in Japan.








