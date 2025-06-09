Don Nelson earns lifetime achievement award, rips Mavericks

Basketball Hall of Famer Don Nelson was presented with a lifetime achievement award Sunday night and then trashed one of his former franchises for trading Luka Doncic.

Nelson played 14 NBA seasons from 1962-76, ranks second in NBA history with 1,335 regular-season coaching victories over 31 seasons and guided his teams to 18 playoff appearances before retiring in 2010. He held the victories record until Gregg Popovich passed him in 2022.

Those accomplishments helped the 85-year-old get presented with the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday night in Oklahoma City. The award is given out by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

"History has already reflected Don Nelson's staggering contributions as a cutting-edge innovator and visionary of the NBA game," Indiana Pacers coach and NBCA president Rick Carlisle said in a news release. "Back in the '80s and '90s, he made teams adjust to historic pace, liberal 3-point shooting, inverted offense and disruptive defensive schemes. All this while establishing himself as one of the most compelling personalities in all of professional sports."

Nelson had more than the award on his mind. One of his former teams, the Dallas Mavericks, made the highly criticized move of Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers prior to the trading deadline.

The trade upset Nelson and he picked his footwear to honor Doncic, who nearly single-handedly led the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals.

"As a matter of fact, I want everybody to know I'm wearing Luka's shoes, his new shoes from Nike that just got on the market," Nelson said during a press conference before Game 2 of the NBA Finals. "I'm wearing them in protest for the trade from Dallas. Tremendous mistake by the Dallas franchise to trade him, and I want everybody to know that."

Nelson said his philosophy on star players was something that was developed during his playing career. He won five NBA titles while watching how Hall of Famer Red Auerbach put together and kept together the star-studded Boston Celtics, who were led by five-time MVP Bill Russell and 13-time All-Star John Havlicek.

"His philosophy was when you have a great player -- Bill Russell, Havlicek, Sam Jones, you name 'em -- you don't lose that player," Nelson said. "You keep him for a lifetime. You put his number up, and you honor that player. That's been my philosophy."

Nelson coached the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors for 11 seasons apiece. After a 59-game stint with the New York Knicks in which he was fired in 1995-96, Nelson was coach and general manager of the Mavericks from 1997-2005. He later coached the Warriors for another four seasons.

Accolades aside, Nelson was honored to earn an honor named after the late Daly, who won back-to-back NBA titles with the Detroit Pistons in 1988-89 and 1989-90.

"Chuck was an absolute genius in all facets of the game and life," Nelson said. "I'm glad I had the opportunity to coach against him, learn from him and benefit from his knowledge. To say that I'm deeply touched to receive an award that bears his name would be an understatement. This is special."







