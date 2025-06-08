Israeli drone kills bike rider in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

One person was killed in a new Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the latest violation of a cease-fire agreement, Lebanese media reported.

A drone fired a missile at a motorcycle on a road between Chehabieh and Kfar Dounine, near Tyre, killing one person, the state news agency NNA reported.

There was no comment from the Israeli side on the attack.

Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah's activities despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon reached last November. The truce ended months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of over 200 people and injuries to more than 500 since last November.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.