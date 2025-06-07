Trump says he has no plans to speak with Musk

US President Donald Trump said that he has no plans to speak with billionaire Elon Musk following their public verbal skirmishes earlier this week.

"No, I don't have any plans," Trump told reporters on Friday evening when asked if he planned to reach out to his former adviser, according to NBC News.

"I'm not thinking about Elon. You know, I just wish him well," Trump responded when asked about his opinion of Musk.

The US president said categorically that he is "not really interested" in efforts to mend ties with the billionaire.

The differences began on Thursday after Trump blasted Musk for opposing a Republican policy measure due to its projected impact on the deficit. The clash quickly escalated, sparking fallout in Congress and affecting Tesla's stock.





