US REITERATES CONCERNS OVER NORTH KOREAS INVOLVEMENT IN RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

The US Department of State on Thursday reiterated its concerns about North Korea's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, warning that Pyongyang would be held accountable for its actions in a third country.

Tommy Pigott, the department's principal deputy spokesperson, called for the termination of the Russian-North Korean support mechanism during a press briefing.

"We continue to be concerned about North Korea's direct involvement in the war, North Korea's military deployment to Russia, and any support provided by the Russian Federation to the DPRK in return must end," he told reporters.

Pigott reiterated US statements about responsibility in the war, saying, "I'll repeat what we have said there before, (which) is that third countries like North Korea bear responsibility for the Russia-Ukraine war."

On Wednesday, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Both sides confirmed their consensus on the Ukraine situation and pledged to develop ties into "powerful and comprehensive relations of a strategic partnership."

Kim vowed to "unconditionally" support Russia in all areas and to responsibly follow the terms of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which he and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed in Pyongyang in June 2024.