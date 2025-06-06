UN secretary-general extends 'warmest wishes' to Muslims for Eid al-Adha

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended his "warmest wishes" on Thursday for the Eid al-Adha holiday, highlighting "conflict, division and violence" across the globe.

"My warmest wishes to everyone celebrating #EidAlAdha," Guterres wrote on X.

"At a time of conflict, division and violence, let's draw inspiration from the values of solidarity, community & compassion that inspire this celebration," he said, adding "Eid Mubarak!"

Muslims will mark the beginning of the four-day Eid al-Adha festival on Friday.

The Hajj pilgrimage is the fifth pillar of the Islamic faith -- a ritual that must be performed by all Muslims, if financially viable, at least once.

It includes several rituals meant to symbolize the essential concepts of the Islamic faith and commemorate the trials of the Prophet Abraham and his family.