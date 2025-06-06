UN rights chief demands US withdraw sanctions on ICC judges

The United Nations human rights chief on Friday demanded the United States lift sanctions it imposed on four International Criminal Court judges, saying they were contrary to the rule of law.

"I am profoundly disturbed by the decision of the Government of the United States of America to sanction judges of the International Criminal Court," Volker Turk said in a statement.

"I call for the prompt reconsideration and withdrawal of these latest measures," he said.

"Attacks against judges for performance of their judicial functions, at national or international levels, run directly counter to respect for the rule of law and the equal protection of the law -- values for which the US has long stood.

"Such attacks are deeply corrosive of good governance and the due administration of justice," he said.

The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on four ICC judges.

Two of the targeted judges, Beti Hohler of Slovenia and Reine Alapini-Gansou of Benin, took part in proceedings that led to an arrest warrant issued last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two other judges, Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza of Peru and Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, were part of the court proceedings that led to the authorisation of an investigation into allegations that US forces committed war crimes during the war in Afghanistan.