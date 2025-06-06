UN human rights chief 'profoundly disturbed' by US sanctions on ICC judges

UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday said that he is "profoundly disturbed" by the US government's sanctions against four International Criminal Court (ICC) judges.

"Attacks against judges for performance of their judicial functions, at national or international levels, run directly counter to respect for the rule of law and the equal protection of the law-values for which the US has long stood," he said in a statement.

He called for the "prompt reconsideration and withdrawal" of the sanctions against the judges, who participated in rulings related to Afghanistan and Palestine.

"Such attacks are deeply corrosive of good governance and the due administration of justice," he added.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that four ICC judges had been added to the sanctions list, accusing them of violating the sovereignty of the US and Israel.

"These four individuals have actively engaged in the ICC's illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America or our close ally, Israel," Rubio said in a statement. "The ICC is politicized and falsely claims unfettered discretion to investigate, charge and prosecute nationals of the United States and our allies."

Rubio also called on other nations supporting the ICC to "fight this disgraceful attack on our nation and Israel."

In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for allegedly committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.