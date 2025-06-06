Trump and Musk clash: Epstein files and Tesla stocks hit

The once friendly relationship between US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk has turned sour with sharp exchanges. Musk claimed, "If it weren't for me, Trump would have lost the election," while Trump responded, "I'm very disappointed in him." The real bombshell came from Musk, who said, "Donald Trump is also in the Epstein files." Following the tension, Tesla shares declined.

All eyes in US politics have turned to the heated verbal duel between Trump and Musk. The two, who previously often publicly supported each other, are now openly at odds.

Speaking to the press in the Oval Office, Trump expressed his feelings about Musk: "We had a great relationship. But now, I don't know what will happen. I'm really disappointed."

Trump hinted that Musk's anger stems from the reduction of government incentives for electric vehicles and the failure to appoint Musk's recommended candidate as NASA administrator.

The dispute escalated on social media.

Musk criticized Trump's ambitious budget package proposed to Congress, saying, "This law can't be both big and beautiful. It's either big and ugly or slim and beautiful. The slim and beautiful one is the right choice."

Musk then launched a sharp attack on Trump through multiple tweets. First, he shared old tweets where Trump warned about budget discipline and the debt ceiling, asking, "Where is this man today?"

He followed with: "If it weren't for me, Trump would have lost the election. Democrats would control the House, and the Senate would be 51-49."

Musk added a one-line tweet: "Complete ingratitude."

He also targeted the large budget package supported by Trump.

"Keep the solar and EV incentives in the law but get rid of the disgusting pork-barrel items," Musk wrote. "There's never been a law that's both big and beautiful. It's either big and ugly or slim and beautiful. The slim and beautiful is correct."

STOCK MARKET IMPACT

This fierce polemic did not stay verbal only. Tesla shares fell after the tension escalated.

Experts described this development as "the most expensive breakup in history."

"ELON WAS TESTING MY PATIENCE"

Trump took aim directly at Musk in new posts on his Truth Social account.

Discussing Musk's companies Tesla and SpaceX and their government ties, Trump said, "The easiest way to save billions in the budget is to end the government incentives and contracts Elon receives. I've always wondered why Biden hasn't done this."

In another post, Trump claimed Musk's behavior changed, saying, "Elon was testing my patience. I told him to step aside. I removed the EV incentives that mandated electric car purchases. He knew I'd do this for months but went crazy."

Musk ran a poll on X asking, "Is it time to form a new political party that truly represents the middle 80% of America?"

Hundreds of thousands participated within hours.

MUSK DROPS BOMBSHELL: 'DONALD TRUMP IS IN EPSTEIN FILES'

In his next post, Musk said it was time to reveal the real bombshell: "Donald Trump is also in the Epstein files. This is the real reason those documents haven't been released publicly. Good day, Donald J. Trump. Bookmark this post. The truth will come out."