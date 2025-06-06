Kremlin doubts Trump-Musk conflict to affect Ukrainian settlement

The Kremlin spokesman doubted on Friday that controversies between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk will affect the Ukrainian settlement.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Dmitry Peskov refused to comment in any way on Trump-Musk verbal skirmishes, describing them as "the US internal issue."

"The presidents of the countries are simultaneously engaged in a huge number of different cases, more or less important," Peskov said, adding: "Heads of state have enough time for everything."

He also disagreed with Trump's description of the Ukrainian conflict as a "schoolyard scuffle."

"For us, this is an existential issue, a matter of our national interests, our security, the future of ourselves and our children, the future of our country," he stressed.

Peskov further emphasized that Russia's "special military operation" began after all political and diplomatic means had been exhausted.

"Moreover, they were exhausted after all our initiatives were rejected by the Western camp," he noted.

Trump may have his own perspective on the conflict, but for Russia, continuing dialogue with the US is important, Peskov further said, adding that the two countries continue to communicate through various channels, and Washington "continues to exert mediation efforts for resolution" in Ukraine, and that Moscow appreciates this effort.

Asked if Russia plans any response to Ukraine's recent attacks on railways, Peskov said everything that is being done by the Russian military as part of "the special operation" is "a response to the actions of the Kyiv regime."

"As for the (Russian) night strikes (on targets in Ukraine) specifically, if you have carefully read the statements of the Russian Defense Ministry, it says that -- in response to the terrorist acts of the Kyiv regime," he said.

Over the past week, Ukraine organized a series of attacks on railways, affecting Russia's border regions with Ukraine.

The largest attack occurred on the night between May 31 and June 1, when two bridges were destroyed -- a road bridge in the Bryansk region and a railway bridge in the Kursk region. Seven people were killed, and 119 were injured in the incident.