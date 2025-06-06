KREMLIN ANGERED BY TRUMPS FIGHTING CHILDREN COMPARISON

News World Kremlin angered by Trump's 'fighting children' comparison

On Friday, a significant diplomatic spat emerged as the Kremlin expressed its anger over U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks.

The Kremlin has reacted angrily to a comparison made by US President Donald Trump, who likened the war in Ukraine to a bitter dispute between toddlers.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow on Friday that it was possible Trump believed this.



"But for us, this is an existential question, a question of our national interests, a question of our security, the future of our children, the future of our country," Peskov said, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.



The spokesman did not comment on Russia's role as the aggressor in the war. Russia is fighting because the West has rejected all of Moscow's proposals for a solution to the conflict, Peskov claimed.



During his meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House, Trump accused both sides in the war of being determined to continue fighting.



"Sometimes you see two young children fighting like crazy, they hate each other and they're fighting in a park," he said. "And you try and pull them apart, they don't want to be pulled. Sometimes you're better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart."



Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than three years.











