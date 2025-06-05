Israeli army kills dozens more Palestinians in Gaza

At least 24 Palestinians were killed, including an entire family, in deadly Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, as Tel Aviv continued to defy international calls for a ceasefire.

The official news agency Wafa, citing medical sources, said a husband, wife, and three children were killed in an Israeli strike in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Four more people lost their lives in another attack in Bani Suhaila town in eastern Khan Younis, a medical source told Anadolu.

Three others were killed in separate Israeli strikes on different areas in the same city, local sources said.

A medical source said that two people were killed when an Israeli warplane struck a vehicle for a charity organization in Khan Younis.

A girl was also killed, and several people were injured when Israeli forces shelled a home in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

In northern Gaza, two Palestinians, including a pregnant woman, were killed in another attack in Jabalia town.

Four journalists were also killed and several others injured in an Israeli drone attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

Three more people, including two children, were killed in strikes targeting two homes in the southern part of the same city, medics said.

The strikes came hours after the US vetoed a Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 54,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

