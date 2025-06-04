NATO wrestles over how to handle Ukraine at Trump summit

As NATO gears up to finalize a major defence spending deal, a contentious issue looms over its upcoming summit in The Hague: how to handle Ukraine.

When leaders last met in Washington, they hailed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, pledged more military aid, and declared Kyiv was on an "irreversible path" to NATO membership.

But that was before Donald Trump's return to the White House disrupted U.S. support for Ukraine and reshaped the West's approach to Russia's ongoing war.

Since retaking office, Trump has had a dramatic falling-out with Zelensky, signaled openness to improved ties with Moscow, and pushed both sides toward peace talks. The shift has unnerved Kyiv's European allies, who want Zelensky present at the June 24–25 summit to signal NATO's continued backing.

However, Washington has reportedly resisted the idea, underscoring how Trump's stance has already undercut the alliance's unity on Ukraine.

Zelensky said this week that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had invited Ukraine to participate "in some form." A NATO official confirmed to AFP: "We can confirm that Ukraine will be with us in The Hague."

Diplomatic sources suggest Zelensky might attend a dinner hosted by the Dutch king, but no formal NATO-Ukraine talks are planned. "It will be a PR disaster if he's not there," said one European diplomat.

UNCERTAINTY OVER PEACE TALKS

Zelensky's reception at the summit may hinge on developments in the fragile negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. So far, two rounds of talks in Istanbul have yielded little progress.

Trump, reportedly frustrated with Putin's slow pace toward a ceasefire, has stopped short of penalizing Moscow — and remains critical of Zelensky's public stance.

Despite the tensions, Rutte insists Ukraine remains a "priority" at the summit. Yet the dominant focus is on securing a defence spending agreement that satisfies Trump's demand for NATO members to commit five percent of GDP to defence.

Multiple officials say a compromise is likely: 3.5 percent for core defence and 1.5 percent for broader spending, such as military infrastructure. "Defence spending is the most important part, and no one wants to jeopardize that," said a second diplomat.

SILENCE ON MEMBERSHIP

One area where consensus is emerging—ironically—is silence. NATO is expected to avoid reaffirming Ukraine's path to membership in its final summit declaration to prevent divisions.

"There will be nothing on that," a NATO diplomat said. "My expectation is we will be absolutely silent."

Likewise, a joint statement on military support is unlikely. Trump has scaled back U.S. backing, and in a sign of shifting priorities, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is skipping a NATO donors' meeting in Brussels on Wednesday. He will, however, attend Thursday's session with NATO defence ministers.